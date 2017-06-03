Three people in custody following stabbing in Derry

Three people are being questioned by police following a stabbing in the Dungiven Road area of Derry last night.

Two males, aged 31 and 32, and a 32 year old woman were detained following a report that a 47 year old man had been stabbed a number of times to the back of the head at around 11.40pm.

The injured man was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries and has since been discharged.

The arrested individuals remain in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.