Seamus Coleman awarded Freedom of Donegal

Seamus Coleman was last evening honoured with the Freedom of Donegal.

At a civic reception hosted in Lifford by the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Terence Slowey and elected members of the council, the Killybegs man received the honour in recognition of his footballing achievements including the captaincy of the Republic of Ireland.

Seamus Coleman began his football career with St. Catherine’s in Killybegs, from there moving to England to sign for Everton in 2009.

He has made over 200 appearances for Everton and is regarded as one of the league’s top full-backs.

Coleman has been a senior international for the Republic of Ireland since 2011, acquiring over 40 caps.

Speaking at the ceremony an emotional Seamus Coleman said that he was shocked to receive this honour and that this award would take pride of place in his home. He also talked about how proud he is to be from Killybegs and Donegal and said that his heart would always lie here.