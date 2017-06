The goals were the difference in Naomh Conaill’s win over Cloughaneely in the Comortas Peile na Gaeltachta Senior Men’s Quarter-Final according to Naomh Conaill manager Martin Regan.

Naomh Conaill were 10 point winners in Saturday afternoon’s match, and will now take the next step in defending their title in the Semi-Final on Sunday evening.

Regan spoke to Coilin Duffy for Highland Radio after his sides win over Cloughaneely…