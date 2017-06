Among the invited guests for the launch of the 2017 Donegal International Rally on Friday night in Letterkenny was Seamus Neely, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council and Chairman of Donegal Tourism.

The Rally brings an estimated €25 million into the local economy and is seen as one of the premium events each year for Letterkenny and the county.

Seamus has discussing the benefits of the Donegal International Rally with Highland’s Oisin Kelly…