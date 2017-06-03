logo



HighlandTV: Donegal International Rally Launch – Chairman Brian Brogan & Damien McGettigan

03 Jun 2017
by admin

With under two weeks to go to the Joule Donegal International Rally, the hype has kicked into gear following Friday night’s launch of the event.

A bumper filled entry will tackle 20 stages over three days of testing roads in the county.

The highly competitive modified class will see a host of the countries top crews battling for the National crown.

Brian Brogan and Damien McGettigan in a Mark2 Escort will be battling once again for the title that has eluded them.

Oisin Kelly spoke with the pair at Friday night’s launch…

 

