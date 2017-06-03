HighlandTV: Donegal International Rally Launch – Chairman Brian Brogan & Damien McGettigan

With under two weeks to go to the Joule Donegal International Rally, the hype has kicked into gear following Friday night’s launch of the event.

A bumper filled entry will tackle 20 stages over three days of testing roads in the county.

The highly competitive modified class will see a host of the countries top crews battling for the National crown.

Brian Brogan and Damien McGettigan in a Mark2 Escort will be battling once again for the title that has eluded them.

Oisin Kelly spoke with the pair at Friday night’s launch…