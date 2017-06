The 2017 running of the Joule Donegal International Rally takes place in two weeks time.

The launch of the event took place on Friday night at the Council Offices in Letterkenny.

The volume of entries has seen 30 plus on the reserve list for the main field only.

It will be three days of action pack rallying and the organisers have made some small tweaks to the route.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly has been looking ahead to the event with Clerk of the Course Eamon Mc Gee…