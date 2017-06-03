Declan McIntyre departs Sligo Rovers by mutual consent

Former Finn Harps player Declan McIntyre has left Sligo Rovers.

The Showgrounds club confirmed that McIntyre has departed the club by mutual consent.

McIntyre has been assistant manager for the last 18 months and recently acted as caretaker manager.

He also had previous spells in playing and coaching roles with Rovers.

In a statement, the club thanked him for his contributions and wished him the very best in his future career.

Sligo recently appointed Gerard Lyttle as their new manager.

McIntyre spent many years with both Harps and Sligo as a goalkeeper and won an FAI Cup medial with Galway United in 1991.