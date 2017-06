Comortas Peile na Gaeltachta Results – Saturday 4th June 2017

Comortas Peile na Gaeltachta is taking place this Bank Holiday weekend in Tourmakeady, Co. Mayo.

6 Donegal teams entered the competition this year, and below are the results of the Donegal teams from Saturday’s action.

Saturday – Junior Men Qualifier 10.30am

St Naul’s 4-20 V 2-04 Móin Dearg

Winners will play in quarter final later on Saturday

Downings (2016 Champions) 1-06 V 3-11 Clann na nGael

Winners will play in quarter final later on Saturday

Saturday – Senior Womens Semi Final 12.15pm

Glenfin 0-07 v 3-12 Baile Chláir Na Gaillimhe

Winners will play Maigh Cuillinn in Sunday’s Final at 12.15pm

Saturday – Junior Womens Semi Final 2pm

Naomh Anna 9-14 v 2-08 Na Rossa

Winners will play in Sunday’s Final at 2pm

Saturday – Senior Men Quarter Final 2pm

Cloughaneely 1-11 V 4-12 Naomh Conaill (2016 Champions)

Saturday – Intermediate Women’s Final 6pm

Naomh Conaill v An Fhairche

Saturday – Junior Men Quarter Final Final 7.45pm

St. Naul’s v Béal Átha an Ghaorthaidh