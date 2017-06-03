logo



Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council welcomes new Fine Gael leader

03 Jun 2017
by News Highland

Leo Varadkar is today beginning discussions with party colleagues, as he prepares to take over from Enda Kenny as Taoiseach.

The new Fine Gael leader is expected to contact Simon Coveney who he beat by a margin of 60-40 in yesterday’s count.

He’s also due to reach out to Fianna Fail to reaffirm the “confidence and supply agreement” that underpins the minority government.

Minister Varadkar has pledged to create a “Republic of Opportunity”, and said he wants to continue rebuilding the country.

Welcoming the announcement, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Terence Slowey says he is optimistic that Minister Varadkar can deliver:

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


