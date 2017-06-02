Two Donegal shops shortlisted as luckiest places to play Lotto

Two Donegal shops have been shortlisted as the luckiest places to play the National Lottery.

The list is based on data collected from National lottery games over the past three decades.

O’Neills Newsagents in Bridgend, Lifford has been named as the second luckiest retailer, with 12 Jackpot winners totaling €4,993,195.

McKenna’s Texaco in Muff has come in fourth scoring nine wins totaling €6,123,283.

The full list can be viewed below:

1. An Post, GPO, Dublin city – 14 wins totalling €15,054,036

2. O’Neill’s, Bridgend, Co Donegal – 12 wins totalling €4,993,195

3. Hickey’s, Skibbereen, Co Cork – 9 wins totalling €7,860,445

4. McKenna’s Texaco, Muff, Co Donegal – 9 wins totalling €6,123,283

5. SuperValu, Finglas, Dublin 11 (Superquinn) – 9 wins totalling €3,879,613

6. Spar, Galtymore Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12 – 9 wins totalling €3,987,313

7. Ardkeen Superstores, Dunmore Road, Co. Waterford – 8 wins totalling €19,507,321

8. Tesco Nutgrove S.C. Dublin 14 – 7 wins totalling €5,020,664

9. Dalkey News Centre, Dalkey, Co. Dublin – 6 wins totalling €9,371,337

10. SuperValu, Pearse Street, Co. Cork – 6 wins totalling €8,574,413