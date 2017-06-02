Shane Duffy returns to action in New Jersey as James McClean captains Ireland

Ireland lost 3-1 to Mexico in their friendly international in New Jersey in the early hours of Friday morning.

Not the best result for the Irish and by all accounts, not a good performance either.

Manager Martin O’Neill had indicated that he’s go with a change in formation, playing three at the back, supported by two attacking wing backs.

Shane Duffy returned to competitive action for the Republic at the Metlife Stadium.

The Derry man broke a bone in his foot playing for Brighton and Hove Albion in March.

The team was captained by James McClean – who conceded a first half penalty which helped Mexico into a 2-0 half time lead. they scored a third shortly after the break and substitute Stephen Gleeson pulled one back on 76 as Ireland lost out 3-1.

Next up is a friendly against Uruguay at the Aviva this Sunday.