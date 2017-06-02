logo



Seaview House respite closure raised during Dail debate

02 Jun 2017
by News Highland

The HSE in Donegal has come in for heavy criticism in the Dail over its handling of the Seaview Respite Home in Mountcharles.

Deputy Thomas Pringle says despite numerous emails and calls to the HSE in Donegal, he was unable to get an answer as to the level of service and future services at the facility.

The home, which provides respite services for 100 local families, was closed for two months due to staff shortages and only re-opened with a partial service this week.

Deputy Thomas Pringle told the Dail last evening it is ridiculous that he had to raise the issue in the Dail to obtain this information.

Responding on behalf of the Government, Deputy Marcella Corcoran Kennedy confirmed that some service resumed on the 29th of May with efforts ongoing to return the home to a full respite service.

The exchange took place in the Dail last evening…………

 

More News

Boil water notice issued after cryptosporidium is detected in Fintown

0
A Boil Water notice has been issued for the water supply in Fintown. Irish Water say following advice from the Health Service Executive, Irish Water and Donegal County Council, hav[...]
02 Jun 2017

13 patients awaiting admission at LUH

0
There were 13 patients awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, none of them on Emergency Department trolleys. That follows Wednesday, when there were 46[...]
02 Jun 2017

CCTV being considered to tackle Strand Road boy racers

0
Derry City Council is to consider a special CCTV camera in the Lower Strand Road area of the city to tackle the issue of boy racers. Councillor Mickey Cooper says the proposal has [...]
02 Jun 2017

Numbers on Live Register in Donegal fall by 14%

0
There’s been a 14% drop in the numbers on the Live Register in Donegal, with 13,333 people signing on last month compared to 15,536 in May 2016. All eight local offices in Do[...]
02 Jun 2017

RNLI and Coastguard urge caution on the water over Bank Holiday Weekend

0
People are being urged to be vigilant and take care in and on the water or along the coastline this Bank Holiday weekend. With the summer holidays approaching, the Irish Coast Guar[...]
02 Jun 2017

Seaview House respite closure raised during Dail debate

0
The HSE in Donegal has come in for heavy criticism in the Dail over its handling of the Seaview Respite Home in Mountcharles. Deputy Thomas Pringle says despite numerous emails and[...]
02 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit