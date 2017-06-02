Seaview House respite closure raised during Dail debate

The HSE in Donegal has come in for heavy criticism in the Dail over its handling of the Seaview Respite Home in Mountcharles.

Deputy Thomas Pringle says despite numerous emails and calls to the HSE in Donegal, he was unable to get an answer as to the level of service and future services at the facility.

The home, which provides respite services for 100 local families, was closed for two months due to staff shortages and only re-opened with a partial service this week.

Deputy Thomas Pringle told the Dail last evening it is ridiculous that he had to raise the issue in the Dail to obtain this information.

Responding on behalf of the Government, Deputy Marcella Corcoran Kennedy confirmed that some service resumed on the 29th of May with efforts ongoing to return the home to a full respite service.

The exchange took place in the Dail last evening…………