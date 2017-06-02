Seamus Coleman to be honoured this evening in Lifford

It promises to be an evening of celebration at County House in Lifford this evening when Seamus Coleman will receive the freedom of the county.

The Killybegs man will receive the county’s highest honour at a civic reception hosted by the Cathaoirleach and members of Donegal County Council .

Family members, friends and well wishers will join the Everton defender for the event which gets underway at 5 o’clock.

Other recipients of the Freedom of County Donegal include Anthony Molloy, Phil Coulter, Shay Given, Patsy McGonagle, Daniel O’Donnell, Packie Bonner and the 28th Infantry Battalion.