logo



Seamus Coleman to be honoured this evening in Lifford

02 Jun 2017
by admin

It promises to be an evening of celebration at County House in Lifford this evening when Seamus Coleman will receive the freedom of the county.

The Killybegs man will receive the county’s highest honour at a civic reception hosted by the Cathaoirleach and members of Donegal County Council .

Family members, friends and well wishers will join the Everton defender for the event which gets underway at 5 o’clock.

Other recipients of the Freedom of County Donegal include Anthony Molloy, Phil Coulter, Shay Given, Patsy McGonagle, Daniel O’Donnell, Packie Bonner and the 28th Infantry Battalion.

More Sport

Crews prep for Donegal International in Limerick this weekend

0
As the Triton Showers National Rally Championship reaches the halfway mark with the Rathkeale Hotel Circuit of Munster Rally on Sunday, the main question is who can stop the Moffet[...]
02 Jun 2017

Busy night as League of Ireland heads for mid season break

0
In the Airtricity League, there are six games tonight in the Premier Division – among them, the North West derby as Sligo Rovers host Finn Harps at the Showgrounds. Danny Mor[...]
02 Jun 2017

Seamus Coleman to be honoured this evening in Lifford

0
It promises to be an evening of celebration at County House in Lifford this evening when Seamus Coleman will receive the freedom of the county. The Killybegs man will receive the c[...]
02 Jun 2017

Shane Duffy returns to action in New Jersey as James McClean captains Ireland

0
Ireland lost 3-1 to Mexico in their friendly international in New Jersey in the early hours of Friday morning. Not the best result for the Irish and by all accounts, not a good per[...]
02 Jun 2017

Patsy McGonagle calls on the Irish media to wake up to Jason Quigley

0
Jason Quigley is back home in Donegal this week celebrating his first professional boxing title with his own county people. The 26 year old won the North American Boxing Federation[...]
01 Jun 2017

“We have to get more points on the board quickly”: Horgan

0
Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan is not getting carried away with the two big recent wins over St. Patrick’s Athletic and Limerick F.C. as he makes final preparations for tomorrow n[...]
01 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit