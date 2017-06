People are being urged to be vigilant and take care in and on the water or along the coastline this Bank Holiday weekend.

With the summer holidays approaching, the Irish Coast Guard and the RNLI are reminding everyone planning a trip to the coast or going out on the water to be mindful.

Shane Smyth is Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer with Bundoran RNLI – he is also asking the public to keep an eye out for people who may get into difficulty……..