Numbers on Live Register in Donegal fall by 14%

There’s been a 14% drop in the numbers on the Live Register in Donegal, with 13,333 people signing on last month compared to 15,536 in May 2016.

All eight local offices in Donegal recorded falls in the numbers signing on, with 1,361 people on the register in Dungloe, a fall of 21%.

There were 4,031 people signing on in Letterkenny and 765 in Killybegs, both down 15%, while falls of 14% were recorded in Buncrana with 2,410 on the register, and Dunfanaghy with 946.

There were 1,905 signing on in Ballybofey, down 10%, 1,101 in Ballyshannon, down 9.5% and 814 in the Donegal Town office, down 8.5%.

Junior Minister Joe Mc Hugh saysd since the Action Plan for Jobs was launched in 2012, the Live Register in Donegal has fallen by just over 37%.

However, opposition representatives claim much of that decrease is as a result of emigration, and the success of the jobs plan is being exaggerated.