Majority of culprits apprehended in connection with Carndonagh break-ins

An Inishowen Councillor has confirmed that the majority of the culprits involved in a spate of thefts and break-ins in Carndonagh have been apprehended.

Cllr. Albert Doherty was speaking on the Shaun Doherty Show after yet another premises in the town was targeted with windows and doors of Five Keys Kitchen smashed in the early hours of yesterday morning and a sum of money taken.

This latest break-in follows a number of other similar type attacks on businesses in Carndonagh recently.

Cllr Doherty says he has been in touch with Gardai and says a number of people have been arrested: