Derry City up to third with Galway win

Galway United were the unlucky visitors to Maginn Park on Friday night, as Derry City took the points in a two-one win.

City began the game at pace and went into a deserved two goals lead within ten minutes.

Ronan Curtis hit the first goal in the fifth minute. Josh Daniels had been fouled as he ran into the box. Curtis buried the free kick from 20 yards.

Nathan Boyle headed the second goal in the nineth minute when he met a cross from the left by Barry McNamee.

Barry McNamee should have made it three goals in the 12the minute. He hit a shot at goal that lacked power and gave the keeper a chance to push it away for a corner.

Gary Shanahan had the ball in the net in the third minute but it was disallowed for offside. His effort on 25 minutes was allowed. He seemed to mishit a shot at goal which wrongfooted the keeper and bounced into the net.

Despite a heavy downpour of rain at the start of the second half, both teams continued to try to play football and Derry began the second period well.

They rained in shots on goal and only poor finishing denied them a score.

Galway had efforts on the Derry goal and the standout one came in the 59th minute when Vinny Faherty struck the underside of the bar.

Derry should have added more goals and they had two Nathan Boyle chances on 78 and 80 minutes.

First, he headed a pinpoint cross from the left from Ronan Curtis, straight at the keeper from six yards. Then, he sidefooted a low shot off the base of the keeper’s right-hand post, with the keeper beaten.

A good performance deserved the win. Martin Holmes spoke to the Derry boss after the game.