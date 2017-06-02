logo



Derry City up to third with Galway win

02 Jun 2017
by admin

Derry City’s Ronan Curtis

Galway United were the unlucky visitors to Maginn Park on Friday night, as Derry City took the points in a two-one win.

City began the game at pace and went into a deserved two goals lead within ten minutes.

Ronan Curtis hit the first goal in the fifth minute. Josh Daniels had been fouled as he ran into the box. Curtis buried the free kick from 20 yards.

Nathan Boyle headed the second goal in the nineth minute when he met a cross from the left by Barry McNamee.

Barry McNamee should have made it three goals in the 12the minute. He hit a shot at goal that lacked power and gave the keeper a chance to push it away for a corner.

Gary Shanahan had the ball in the net in the third minute but it was disallowed for offside. His effort on 25 minutes was allowed. He seemed to mishit a shot at goal which wrongfooted the keeper and bounced into the net.

Despite a heavy downpour of rain at the start of the second half, both teams continued to try to play football and Derry began the second period well.

They rained in shots on goal and only poor finishing denied them a score.

Galway had efforts on the Derry goal and the standout one came in the 59th minute when Vinny Faherty struck the underside of the bar.

Derry should have added more goals and they had two Nathan Boyle chances on 78 and 80 minutes.

First, he headed a pinpoint cross from the left from Ronan Curtis, straight at the keeper from six yards. Then, he sidefooted a low shot off the base of the keeper’s right-hand post, with the keeper beaten.

A good performance deserved the win. Martin Holmes spoke to the Derry boss after the game.

More Sport

Harps and Sligo finish scoreless at the Showgrounds

0
Finn Harps sit 8th in the Premier Division standings heading into the mid-season break. The Ballybofey Blues played out a scoreless draw with Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds on Fri[...]
02 Jun 2017

Derry City up to third with Galway win

0
Galway United were the unlucky visitors to Maginn Park on Friday night, as Derry City took the points in a two-one win. City began the game at pace and went into a deserved two goa[...]
02 Jun 2017

Crews prep for Donegal International in Limerick this weekend

0
As the Triton Showers National Rally Championship reaches the halfway mark with the Rathkeale Hotel Circuit of Munster Rally on Sunday, the main question is who can stop the Moffet[...]
02 Jun 2017

Busy night as League of Ireland heads for mid season break

0
In the Airtricity League, there are six games tonight in the Premier Division – among them, the North West derby as Sligo Rovers host Finn Harps at the Showgrounds. Danny Mor[...]
02 Jun 2017

Seamus Coleman to be honoured this evening in Lifford

0
It promises to be an evening of celebration at County House in Lifford this evening when Seamus Coleman will receive the freedom of the county. The Killybegs man will receive the c[...]
02 Jun 2017

Shane Duffy returns to action in New Jersey as James McClean captains Ireland

0
Ireland lost 3-1 to Mexico in their friendly international in New Jersey in the early hours of Friday morning. Not the best result for the Irish and by all accounts, not a good per[...]
02 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit