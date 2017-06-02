logo



CCTV being considered to tackle Strand Road boy racers

02 Jun 2017
by News Highland

Derry City Council is to consider a special CCTV camera in the Lower Strand Road area of the city to tackle the issue of boy racers.

Councillor Mickey Cooper says the proposal has been made following discussions with police, and it follows efforts to deal with what has been an issue for some time.

He accepts CCTV will not be the answer to all the late night problems, but says it will act as a deterrent, as well as providing follow up evidence where necessary.

Cllr Cooper says other initiatives are in the pipeline, and in the meantime, the CCTV proposal is at an advanced stage……………

