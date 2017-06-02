logo



Busy night as League of Ireland heads for mid season break

02 Jun 2017
by admin

Photo Stephen Doherty

In the Airtricity League, there are six games tonight in the Premier Division – among them, the North West derby as Sligo Rovers host Finn Harps at the Showgrounds.

Danny Morrissey is suspended for this one – and Ollie Horgan will watch from the stand as he serves a touchline ban.

Liam Martin from Donegal town is suspended for Sligo who fell behind Harps in the table last weekend, despite picking up a notable 2-2 draw at Bray.

Derry City play Galway United at Maginn Park in what’s a meeting of the draw specialists – Derry have drawn seven games this season, Galway eight.

Derry will climb to third with a win, if third placed Bray fail to win their game at Limerick.

Nicky Low and Mikhail Kennedy are injured and will not feature for Derry tonight.

In the other games, Bohs welcome Drogheda to Dalymount Park and there’s a Dublin derby at 8pm with Shamrock Rovers hosting St Pat’s at Tallaght Stadium.

The big game is at Oriel Park where Dundalk host the leaders Cork City.

Waterford look to extend their lead at the top of the First Division when they travel to Athlone.

The Blues are one-point clear with a game in hand after UCD were held to a three-all draw by Cabinteely last night.

Third place Cobh host Wexford while Longford begin life without Alan Mathews by travelling to Shelbourne.

All those games in the second flight are at 7.45pm.

More Sport

Crews prep for Donegal International in Limerick this weekend

0
As the Triton Showers National Rally Championship reaches the halfway mark with the Rathkeale Hotel Circuit of Munster Rally on Sunday, the main question is who can stop the Moffet[...]
02 Jun 2017

Busy night as League of Ireland heads for mid season break

0
In the Airtricity League, there are six games tonight in the Premier Division – among them, the North West derby as Sligo Rovers host Finn Harps at the Showgrounds. Danny Mor[...]
02 Jun 2017

Seamus Coleman to be honoured this evening in Lifford

0
It promises to be an evening of celebration at County House in Lifford this evening when Seamus Coleman will receive the freedom of the county. The Killybegs man will receive the c[...]
02 Jun 2017

Shane Duffy returns to action in New Jersey as James McClean captains Ireland

0
Ireland lost 3-1 to Mexico in their friendly international in New Jersey in the early hours of Friday morning. Not the best result for the Irish and by all accounts, not a good per[...]
02 Jun 2017

Patsy McGonagle calls on the Irish media to wake up to Jason Quigley

0
Jason Quigley is back home in Donegal this week celebrating his first professional boxing title with his own county people. The 26 year old won the North American Boxing Federation[...]
01 Jun 2017

“We have to get more points on the board quickly”: Horgan

0
Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan is not getting carried away with the two big recent wins over St. Patrick’s Athletic and Limerick F.C. as he makes final preparations for tomorrow n[...]
01 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit