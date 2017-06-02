Busy night as League of Ireland heads for mid season break

In the Airtricity League, there are six games tonight in the Premier Division – among them, the North West derby as Sligo Rovers host Finn Harps at the Showgrounds.

Danny Morrissey is suspended for this one – and Ollie Horgan will watch from the stand as he serves a touchline ban.

Liam Martin from Donegal town is suspended for Sligo who fell behind Harps in the table last weekend, despite picking up a notable 2-2 draw at Bray.

Derry City play Galway United at Maginn Park in what’s a meeting of the draw specialists – Derry have drawn seven games this season, Galway eight.

Derry will climb to third with a win, if third placed Bray fail to win their game at Limerick.

Nicky Low and Mikhail Kennedy are injured and will not feature for Derry tonight.

In the other games, Bohs welcome Drogheda to Dalymount Park and there’s a Dublin derby at 8pm with Shamrock Rovers hosting St Pat’s at Tallaght Stadium.

The big game is at Oriel Park where Dundalk host the leaders Cork City.

Waterford look to extend their lead at the top of the First Division when they travel to Athlone.

The Blues are one-point clear with a game in hand after UCD were held to a three-all draw by Cabinteely last night.

Third place Cobh host Wexford while Longford begin life without Alan Mathews by travelling to Shelbourne.

All those games in the second flight are at 7.45pm.