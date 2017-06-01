logo



Slight increase in number of babies born in Donegal last year

01 Jun 2017
by News Highland

 

There was a slight increase in the numbers of babies born in Donegal last year.

1,900 were born last year just four more than 2015.

Of those born in Donegal 986 were male and 914 were female.

The majority of their mothers were in their 30s. 38 babies were borne to mothers under 20 while 92 were born to women over 40.

The majority of the children, 1,175, were born to parents that were either married or in a civil partnership. 725 were not.

The figures also show that 82 divorces were granted in Donegal last year, there were 7 legal seperations while there was just one Civil Partnership application which was granted.

