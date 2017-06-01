Paul McCloskey says Jason Quigley is doing spectacular things

Former European Champion Paul McCloskey was one of the many boxing fans that turn out for Jason Quigley’s Homecoming Reception on Wednesday night in Stranolar.

The Dungiven man is now retired but has kept a close eye on Jason’s progression since turning pro.

National press have been criticised for not recognising Jason’s performances in America but McCloskey feels that’s not a bad thing.

Jason is now focusing on defending the NABF Middleweight title when he returns from injury rehab later in the year.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Paul has been impressed with how Jason has matured…