Patsy McGonagle calls on the Irish media to wake up to Jason Quigley

Jason Quigley is back home in Donegal this week celebrating his first professional boxing title with his own county people.

The 26 year old won the North American Boxing Federation title in March but only managed to take the belt home this week as he was recovering in America from a hand injury he sustained in the fight.

The hand needed surgery which has put his plans back six months.

Jason is now a professional title holder with a perfect 13-0 record, he is Ireland’s most decorated middleweight and was a world number one at amateur level.

Finn Valley’s own Patsy McGonagle has been to numerous Olympic Games as Ireland Athletics Manager and has watched the journey of Jason Quigley closely.

Patsy has called on the Irish media to step up and give Jason Quigley the credit he deserves….

