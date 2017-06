As the Fine Gael leadership race nears its end, Midlands North-West MEP, Mairead McGuinness says Simon Coveney shows clear determination, vision and leadership.

The Midlands North-West MEP says the Housing Minister has shown his interest in both fishing and agriculture, two poignant sectors in which the economy in Donegal thrives.

Having declared for Simon Coveney the Fine Gael MEP believes he not only has the potential to become the new Taoiseach but to provide a voice for Ireland in Europe: