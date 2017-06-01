Michael Murphy to return to Donegal training tonight

Michael Murphy will return to training with the Donegal senior panel this evening.

The county’s captain suffered a knock to the knee in last week’s All County League game between Glenswilly and Gweedore.

With an Ulster semi final against Tyrone in two weeks time, his return is welcomed after an anxious few hours following the end of Sunday’s game.

Donegal Manager Rory Gallagher confirmed to today’s Donegal Democrat that Murphy will be back training this evening and Neil McGee will be back at the weekend.

The Gweedore full back picked up a back injury in the same game last Sunday.

Bundoran’s Jamie Brennan has a shoulder problem but should be godo to train next week.

Frank McGlynn missed Glenfin’s win in the league last weekend but trained with the county on Tuesday while Kieran Gillespie, who has struggled with a hamstring injury this year is also back training.