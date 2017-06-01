logo



Leo Varadkar seemingly contradicts Minister Joe McHugh’s timeline on benefits review

01 Jun 2017
by News Highland

Minister Leo Varadkar has appeared to contradicted the timeline given today by Minister Joe McHugh on when his department agreed to review benefits for seasonal workers.

In a statement today Minister McHugh said the review was launched following a meeting between Killybegs workers’ representatives, Minister McHugh and Minister Varadkar in Gaoth Dobhair recently.

But in the Dail Minister Varadkar indicated that the review predates that meeting.

The review centres on changes to the welfare system which makes it is almost impossible for hundreds of seasonal workers to build up credits to claim social welfare.

Minister Varadkar said the review would be completed shortly when questioned on the timeline by Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher who accused Minister Joe McHugh of playing with other people’s toys:

 

