Jason Quigley Homecoming Reception: Minister Joe McHugh & Donegal Boxing President Peter O’Donnell

Jason Quigley spoke passionately to his hometown people on Wednesday night in Stranolar.

A special reception was held at the Finn Valley Centre to honour Jason who brought home Donegal’s first ever professional boxing title.

Jason won the NABF Middleweight title beating Glen Tapia in California in March.

President of the Donegal Boxing Board Peter O’Donnell and Joe McHugh, Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development were among those who attended to honour Jason’s achievement.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Minister Joe McHugh said he was impressed with how Jason is now a role model for the younger Donegal generation…

Mr Donegal Boxing – Peter O’Donnell said it was another proud night with Jason in the Finn Valley…