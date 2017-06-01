INMO: Donegal public getting the health system they accept

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says the public could do more to pressure the HSE and government to increase investment at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Yesterday saw record numbers awaiting admission in its Emergency Department with 46 people waiting for a bed.

The INMO says says nurses are concerned for the health and safety of patients and that the sitation can’t continue.

The INMO industrial relations officer is Maura Hickey says not enough members of the public have protested this situation and that you get the service you accept: