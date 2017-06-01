logo



GAA Programme – Donegal's All Ireland 25th Anniversary Celebrations

01 Jun 2017
The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme Philip McGlynn and Manus Boyle outline Donegal’s 25th anniversary celebrations of the county’s first All-Ireland triumph in 1992.

Philip is the chairman and Manus who kicked nine points in Donegal’s All-Ireland final day win over Dublin, is a member of the special committee appointed by Donegal chairman Sean Dunnion.

Philip and Manus also recall their many great memories from the great journey to the county’s historic first All-Ireland senior crown…

