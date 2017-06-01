Confirmed: Letterkenny Courthouse will not be sold

It’s been confirmed that the existing courthouse in Letterkenny will not be sold.

The historic building will be retained in public ownership with Donegal County Council overseeing its future use.

There were fears locally that the building may be put on the market due to its prime location in the town.

Cllr. Ciaran Brogan moved to prioritise the retention of court house in recent times and says there is no end to possibilities as to what the building can be used for to benefit the town and wider area: