Cllr. calls for improved wheelchair access in Donegal after ‘eye-opening’ experience

A Donegal County Councillor who spent a short time in a wheelchair in Donegal yesterday has described the experience as ‘an eye opener’.

As part of world MS day Councillor John Campbell spent a time in a wheelchair to better understand the challenges faced by wheelchair users.

He says even small imperfections in pavements and small steps at drop down areas made getting around more difficult and wants the council to look improving the situation.

Councillor Campbell also urged business owners to give more consideration where they locate their sandwich boards and street furniture: