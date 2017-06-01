Champion Jason Quigley preparing for when the big shot arrives

Jason Quigley was honoured by his own people on Wednesday night as the Finn Valley and the wider Donegal sporting family turned out to welcome back the North American Boxing Federation Middleweight champion.

Homecomings in Stranolar have become regular events for Jason, who has mark another new record by becoming the county’s first professional boxing title holder.

That fate was achieved in March but due to a hand injury Jason did not get to come home until this week.

The top table included the likes of former European Champions Charlie Nash and Paul McCloskey and former World Champion and now Sky Sports commentator Glenn McCrory.

Jason hopes to be back in the ring later in the year for his first defence of the title.

Speaking with Highland’s Oisin Kelly, Jason talked about missing home, preparing for a title defence, inspiring the younger Donegal generation and turning negatives to his advantage.

But first he was humbled to see so many turn out to greet him on Wednesday night…