Breaking: Gardai in Letterkenny investigating vicious early morning attack

Gardai in Letterkenny have launched an investigation after a man was attacked in the town in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened on the Ramelton Road area of Letterkenny at approximately 4am following an altercation between a number of people.

It’s understood that the man who is in 20s suffered a number of stab wounds to his body.

A woman who intervened also sustained an injury to her arm.

The two victims are currently being treated in Letterkenny University Hospital for injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and remains in custody at Letterkenny Garda Station.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 0749167100.

Local Cllr. Gerry McMonagle says there’s a worrying trend of assaults developing in the town in recent times: