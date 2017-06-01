logo



Another special homecoming for Jason Quigley

01 Jun 2017
by admin

Jason Quigley speaking at Wednesday nights homecoming reception

A large crowd gathered on Wednesday evening in Stranolar to welcome home Jason Quigley – Donegal’s first professional boxing title holder.

Jason won the North American Boxing Federation Middleweight belt in March but due to a hand injury did not get to come home until this week.

Jason was greeted by family and friends as well as supporters, boxing fans and members from other sports in the north west at the Finn Valley Centre.

The top table included the likes of former European Champions Charlie Nash and Paul McCloskey and former world champion and now Sky Sports commentator Glenn McCrory.

It was another special night for Jason who was delighted to see so many out to welcome back to his hometown…

