Another business has been targeted by criminals in Carndonagh.

Windows and doors of Five Keys Kitchen were smashed in the early hours of Thursday morning.

It is just the latest in a sting of attacks on businesses, last month Carolina’s Hair and Make Up was broken into and money stolen prompting calls for the establishment of a business watch scheme in the town.

Business owner have also appealed for more Garda patrols in the area.

Councillor Albert Doherty says it was a mindless attack: