There’s an on-going security alert in Dungiven in County Derry.

The alarm was raised earlier this morning following the discovery of a suspicious object on the Foreglen Road just outside the town.

The Foreglen Road is closed from the Feeny Road junction to the Baranailt Road junction with diversions also in place at Killunaght Road and Altmover Road.

As the Foreglen Road is a main thoroughfare the public are advised to find an alternative route.