CSO figures published this week show an increase in the number of recorded suicides in County Donegal last year.

20 suicides were recorded involving 13 males and 7 females – this is an increase of 20% on 2015.

A total of 1,131 deaths were recorded in the county, a small reduction on the previous year. Of those that died in 2016, 567 were men, 564 woman.

If you are effected by this story you can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123