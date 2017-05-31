logo



Major cross-border built heritage summer school gets underway next week

31 May 2017
A major cross-border built heritage summer school gets underway next week.

The purpose of the summer school is to highlight the importance and to encourage the conservation of historic buildings in the North West.

The ‘Conservation without Frontiers’ Summer School runs from Wednesday, June 7 until Saturday, June 10 with events in Letterkenny, Tyrone and Derry.

The event brings together students, experts and enthusiasts to explore, discuss, and debate relating to built heritage in the context of Donegal, Derry and Tyrone.

The summer school will open on Wednesday evening, June 7 with a presentation by Dr. Barry O’Reilly on ‘Traditional Settlements in North West Ulster’ in the Regional Cultural Centre and the launch of an exhibition entitled ‘In Search of the Donegal Vernacular Cottage’ in the County Museum, Letterkenny.

The summer school programme includes presentations, fieldtrips, traditional building skills demonstrations and social events in Derry and Donegal.

Further details about the summer school can be found at www.igs.ie

