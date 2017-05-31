46 people waiting for a bed at LUH – the most overcrowded hospital today

Letterkenny University Hospital was the most overcrowded in the country today with 46 people recorded as waiting for a bed there this morning.

According to the INMO, 26 people were waiting on trolleys while a further 20 were waiting on wards.

As a result, the Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented and all efforts continue to be made to identify patients who are appropriate for discharge.

Management at the hospital would like to advise people who are attending the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital that they can expect delays.

They would like to remind the public to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.

Letterkenny University Hospital again apologises to all patients and their families for any distress caused as a result of these delays.