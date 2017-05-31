Concern at vast illegal tyre dumping in south Inishowen

Concern has been raised at the high level of illegal tyre dumping in rural areas of south Inishowen.

It’s understood that there have been up to seven incidences discovered recently, most notably in Killea, Manorcunningham, Carrigans, Inch, Grainnes Gap and Bonemaine.

The Council say that they dealing with the issue on an on-going basis however, every effort is being made to identify those responsible.

Local Councillor Jack Murray says the cost of the clean up is effectively draining Council resources: