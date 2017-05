An Inishowen Councillor is calling for Leenan Pier to be developed as a matter of priority.

Cllr Albert Doherty says the project would not only maximise its tourism potential but would also ensure the sustainability and safety of the local fishing community there.

The call follows other recent council works in the Urris area of the peninsula.

Cllr. Doherty believes that the work to the pier is vital and must be progressed without delay: