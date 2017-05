The SPAR FAI Primary School 5s National Finals took place in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin this afternoon.

In the SPAR ‘A’ Girls Cup for small schools, Scoil Mhuire, Caiseal, Fánaid, finished 4th.

Woodland NS, Letterkenny finished 3rd in the the girls large schools division, SPAR ‘C’ Girls Cup.

The SPAR ‘B’ Cup seen Dooish NS, Ballybofey, finish 2nd in the boys section, They were very unlucky to be beaten 2-1 in their final game.