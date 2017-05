Updated figures show that over 14,000 people are waiting to be seen or assessed by medical staff across the various Departments of Letterkenny University Hospital

3,000 of those people have been waiting for over 12 months to be seen.

The figures were obtained by Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher who says they are alarming and unfortunately steadily growing.

He says the government must intervene to address what he called a crisis at Letterkenny University Hospital: