Sinn Fein rejects government explanation for ‘derisory’ grant allocation for Donegal

30 May 2017
by News Highland

The Department of Housing has defended its funding allocated to Donegal for grants to improve the homes of older people and people with a disability.

Yesterday, Minister for Housing Simon Coveney announced that almost €60 million will be made available nationally but Donegal will receive just under €790,000.

The Department of housing says that figure is greater than last year and takes into account the level of grant activity in 2016 and the number of over 65s in Donegal.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle has rejected those claims:

