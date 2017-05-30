Questions asked over Donegals ‘low’ allocation in home adaptation funding

Serious questions are being asked of Donegal’s latest allocation in funding to improve the homes of older people and people with a disability.

Yesterday, Minister for Housing Simon Coveney announced that almost €60 million will be made available nationally.

However, out of €59.8 million euro, Donegal is to receive €788,909 – the third lowest allocation in the country in front of Counties Longford and Leitrim.

Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says the sum earmarked for Donegal falls far short of what is actually required and that is unacceptable: