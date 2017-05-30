Investigation continuing following theft of defibrillator in Derry

Police in Derry City and Strabane are appealing for information following the theft of a defibrillator at the Spar at Church Meadows on Rossdowney Road on Saturday, 27th May.

It was reported that shortly after 3:10 am the community defibrillator was stolen from its position at the Spar shop at Church Meadows.

The person who it is thought may have taken it was wearing a light coloured top, shorts and boots.

They were also carrying a distinctive light coloured banner under their arm and continued in the direction of the Crescent Link from Spar.

Police are appealing that anyone with information contact Strand Road on 101 quoting CCS 525 27/05/17. Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”