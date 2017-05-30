Funding boost for three Donegal piers

The government has announced funding for piers in county Donegal.

The piers at Glengad, Port Inver and Owey Island will receive €102,000 in today’s funding announcement which is additional funding from the Department of the Marine.

Glengad is getting €30,000 towards the reconstruction of the quay wall while Port Inver has been allocated €27,000 for the reconstruction of the pier head and the provision of new steps and ladders.

The pier at Scailpnaloing on Owey Island is to get €45,000 towards the reconstruction and the provision of steps and railings.

In April €291,000 was announced for piers in Malinmore, Downings, Greencastle, Bruckless and Portmore, Malin Head.