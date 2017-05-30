Foyle Ferry Service to resume this summer

It’s been confirmed that the Foyle Ferry service will be up and running this summer.

There were fears that the ferry would not resume this year after the company Frazer Ferries highlighted significant losses suffered in 2016.

It’s understood that Donegal County Council put the service out for tender with the same company successful in their application.

The ferry is to set sail on its first summer outing on Saturday July 1st until Sunday September 17th.

Local Cllr. Martin Farren says it’s a significant boost to the area: