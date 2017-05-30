logo



Caolan Irwin takes win number 2 in Thundersport Championship

30 May 2017
by admin

Caolan Irwin

It was another strong weekend for the Irwin brothers from Kilmacrennan in the latest round of action in the Thundersport Championship at Caldwell.

Caolan, the eldest of the two, had a brilliant win in race two on Saturday in the elite 600 race.

Having put a dnf behind him from the first race, Caolan lead from an early red flag incident in race two to cross the finish line first on his production stock bike and make it back to back wins after his victory at Snetherton in the previous round.

On Monday, Caolan was clipped in his first race which resulted in a heavy crash that brought an end to his day.

Younger brother Rhys once again showed fine form on his 450RRV over the two days of action.

On Sunday, he had two 2nd place finishes while in Monday’s races he come home 3rd and 4th respectively.

The next round of the championship is at Mallory Park from June 22nd to 25th.

More Sport

Martin O’Neill delighted with James McCLean’s committment

0
Ireland manager Martin O’Neill says he may experiment with his formation in this Thursday friendly with Mexico in New Jersey. Several regulars will miss the game however Jame[...]
30 May 2017

Caolan Irwin takes win number 2 in Thundersport Championship

0
It was another strong weekend for the Irwin brothers from Kilmacrennan in the latest round of action in the Thundersport Championship at Caldwell. Caolan, the eldest of the two, ha[...]
30 May 2017

Richard Kerr mixing with Europe’s best in Donnington

0
Richard Kerr took 4th and 5th place finishes in the European Moto3 round at the World Superbike Championships at Donnington Park at the weekend. On Saturday, The young Donegal ride[...]
29 May 2017

Duffy and O’Kane passed fit for Ireland

0
Martin O’Neill says Shane Duffy and Eunan O’Kane are “a little bit sore” after they were involved in a car crash on the way to Dublin yesterday. However the[...]
29 May 2017

Warriors and Knights suffer wash-out ahead of historic clash

0
Monday’s Hanley Energy Inter-Provincial Cup game between the North-West Warriors and the Northern Knights was abandoned after less than 15 overs of play was possible at a dul[...]
29 May 2017

Murphy and McGee injury concerns eased

0
Good news for Donegal fans this morning – Michael Murphy and Neil McGee will be ok for the Ulster Semi Final against Tyrone in three weeks time. Both players came of during S[...]
29 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit