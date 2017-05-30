Caolan Irwin takes win number 2 in Thundersport Championship

It was another strong weekend for the Irwin brothers from Kilmacrennan in the latest round of action in the Thundersport Championship at Caldwell.

Caolan, the eldest of the two, had a brilliant win in race two on Saturday in the elite 600 race.

Having put a dnf behind him from the first race, Caolan lead from an early red flag incident in race two to cross the finish line first on his production stock bike and make it back to back wins after his victory at Snetherton in the previous round.

On Monday, Caolan was clipped in his first race which resulted in a heavy crash that brought an end to his day.

Younger brother Rhys once again showed fine form on his 450RRV over the two days of action.

On Sunday, he had two 2nd place finishes while in Monday’s races he come home 3rd and 4th respectively.

The next round of the championship is at Mallory Park from June 22nd to 25th.