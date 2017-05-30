Calls to establish separate fund for road maintenance in Council estates

Donegal County Council has been asked to create a separate fund for road maintenance works to be carried out in Council housing estates.

It follows concern raised by residents that despite paying their rent consistently, some roads and footpaths in Council estates in Donegal are in a state of disrepair.

Cllr. Liam Doherty put forward a motion seeking a fund for such repairs.

Backing those calls, Cllr Gary Doherty says the Council is simply not providing the funding for the upkeep of these estates and that needs to be addressed: