Over 30 pupils from all corners of Donegal will receive full Gaeltacht summer scholarships later tonight as part of the annual Donegal County Council Gaeltacht Scholarship Scheme.

The total value of the Scholarships each year can come to more than €20,000 depending on the duration of the courses selected by the successful applicants

The Scholarships will be presented by Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Terence Slowey: